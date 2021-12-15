Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.47 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) to report sales of $3.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Applied DNA Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.19 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.75 million. Applied DNA Sciences reported sales of $1.62 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 114.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will report full year sales of $14.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.95 million to $16.09 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $21.94 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Applied DNA Sciences.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APDN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 15,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 12,308 shares during the last quarter. 6.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Applied DNA Sciences stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.22. 126,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,273. Applied DNA Sciences has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $13.64. The company has a market capitalization of $39.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.73.

Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of security solutions. The firm offers molecular-based technology solutions and services that can help protect products, brands, supply chains, and intellectual property of companies, governments, and consumers from theft, counterfeiting, fraud, and diversion.

