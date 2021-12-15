Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Increased to $180.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.84% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.38.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $147.73 on Wednesday. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $83.53 and a 1-year high of $159.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $133.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.69.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 70.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth about $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 76.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

