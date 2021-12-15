AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a $120.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $87.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 37.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.67.

APP stock opened at $87.53 on Monday. AppLovin has a 12 month low of $49.41 and a 12 month high of $116.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.63.

In other news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total value of $1,610,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Elena Arutunian sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total transaction of $8,051,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,432,892 shares of company stock worth $772,241,783. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APP. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 1,951.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

