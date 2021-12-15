Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) SVP William T. Presley Sells 994 Shares

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total value of $167,011.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $160.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.88 and a 200-day moving average of $160.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion, a PE ratio of 54.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 2.08. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $119.75 and a 1-year high of $180.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Aptiv by 102.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 237.8% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APTV shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Aptiv from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Aptiv from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Aptiv from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.07.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

