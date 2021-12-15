Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) CEO William G. Rice Buys 17,822 Shares

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) CEO William G. Rice acquired 17,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.12 per share, with a total value of $19,960.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:APTO traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.17. The company had a trading volume of 167,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,471. Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $7.20. The firm has a market cap of $104.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.86.
Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on APTO shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Aptose Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.17.
Aptose Biosciences Company Profile
Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.
Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.