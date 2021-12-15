Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) CEO William G. Rice Buys 17,822 Shares

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) CEO William G. Rice acquired 17,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.12 per share, with a total value of $19,960.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:APTO traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.17. The company had a trading volume of 167,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,471. Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $7.20. The firm has a market cap of $104.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.86.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APTO. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 264.6% during the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,191,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,293 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 4,115,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,623 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 149.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,487,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 890,248 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,576,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 8,476,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,141,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. 63.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on APTO shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Aptose Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.17.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

