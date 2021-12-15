Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in BlackRock by 130.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 171.4% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 533.3% during the second quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 57 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its position in BlackRock by 47.5% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 59 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total value of $20,593,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,017 shares of company stock valued at $36,055,061 in the last three months. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $961.40.

Shares of BLK opened at $902.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $670.28 and a one year high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $917.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $898.89.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.94%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.