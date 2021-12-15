Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $4,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Entegris by 270.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 109,678 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Entegris by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Entegris by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in Entegris by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Entegris by 1,034.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Entegris alerts:

In other Entegris news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.27, for a total transaction of $193,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 8,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.89, for a total transaction of $1,331,906.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,019 shares of company stock valued at $9,659,402. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $143.22 on Wednesday. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.68 and a 12 month high of $158.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 29.31%. The company had revenue of $579.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 26th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.59%.

ENTG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entegris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.45.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.