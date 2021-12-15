Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 73.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,662 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 163,353 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. State Street Corp boosted its position in Visa by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,461,430 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,176,752,000 after buying an additional 663,802 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Visa by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,670,100 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,484,422,000 after buying an additional 946,851 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Visa by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,752,396,000 after buying an additional 533,415 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,005,159 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,529,879,000 after buying an additional 1,200,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Visa by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,257,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,671,782,000 after buying an additional 435,238 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.88.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $2,509,358.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 60,580 shares of company stock worth $12,920,510 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $209.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $213.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.59. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.10 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.64%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.