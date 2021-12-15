Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.95 Million Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 25.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Zoetis by 251.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Zoetis by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $228.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $215.43 and its 200-day moving average is $203.24. The stock has a market cap of $107.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.96, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.66. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.41 and a 52-week high of $233.03.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Several brokerages have commented on ZTS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.30.

In other Zoetis news, Director Gregory Norden sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.07, for a total transaction of $972,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total transaction of $3,234,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,334 shares of company stock worth $9,976,947. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

