Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 21.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,735 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,101,074 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,215,213,000 after buying an additional 164,493 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 12.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,611,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,893,928,000 after purchasing an additional 937,191 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,106,488 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,562,899,000 after purchasing an additional 302,550 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,517,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,433,308,000 after purchasing an additional 24,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,476,960 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,204,547,000 after purchasing an additional 159,522 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:UNP opened at $244.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.90. The company has a market cap of $157.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.19. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $193.14 and a twelve month high of $249.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 45.82%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.20.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

