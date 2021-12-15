Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,064 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $6,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 25,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

ICE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.55.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total value of $210,605.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total value of $144,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 188,447 shares of company stock valued at $23,415,587 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ICE stock opened at $133.81 on Wednesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.05 and a 1-year high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $75.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.82.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 24.40%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.