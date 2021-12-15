Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,558,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 644.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 119.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 314.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE CRL opened at $353.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.19. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $237.30 and a one year high of $460.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $392.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $396.77.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $452.00 price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.50.
Charles River Laboratories International Profile
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.
