Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,558,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 644.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 119.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 314.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CRL opened at $353.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.19. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $237.30 and a one year high of $460.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $392.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $396.77.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.03 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $452.00 price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.50.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

