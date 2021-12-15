Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.18.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ADM shares. Stephens cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $6,341,326.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 260.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1,181.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 21,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ADM opened at $64.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a one year low of $48.63 and a one year high of $69.30. The firm has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 31.97%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

