Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Shares Purchased by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 155.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 631.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ARNA stock opened at $92.00 on Wednesday. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $94.08. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.47. The company has a quick ratio of 14.82, a current ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.53) by ($0.68). During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.69) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -10.19 EPS for the current year.

ARNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.79.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.