Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0975 per share on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This is a boost from Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has decreased its dividend by 3.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund alerts:

Shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund stock opened at $15.54 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.16. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a twelve month low of $13.95 and a twelve month high of $16.66.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to provide an attractive level of total return, through current income, and capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 14, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

See Also: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.