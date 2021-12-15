Argus Increases Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target to $390.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Argus from $330.00 to $390.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Argus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 13.83% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.80.
Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $342.62 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $237.13 and a one year high of $353.83.
In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total value of $434,359.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total value of $3,812,380.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,371 shares of company stock valued at $9,024,150 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.
Rockwell Automation Company Profile
Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.
