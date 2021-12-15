Argus Increases Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target to $390.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Argus from $330.00 to $390.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Argus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 13.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.80.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $342.62 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $237.13 and a one year high of $353.83.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total value of $434,359.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total value of $3,812,380.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,371 shares of company stock valued at $9,024,150 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

