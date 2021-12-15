Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Kenneth Duda Sells 40,000 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Kenneth Duda sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kenneth Duda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 106 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.41, for a total transaction of $56,541.46.

On Monday, October 11th, Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.61, for a total transaction of $3,766,100.00.

Arista Networks stock opened at $131.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.19, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.17. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.52 and a 1 year high of $134.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.38 and a 200-day moving average of $102.75.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $748.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.13 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $108.25 to $133.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $94.50 to $112.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.80.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

