Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price target raised by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.50 to $150.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ANET. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $108.25 to $133.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $102.50 to $127.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $94.50 to $112.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.80.

ANET stock opened at $131.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a PE ratio of 53.19, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.75. Arista Networks has a one year low of $65.52 and a one year high of $134.14.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $748.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $172,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total transaction of $12,511,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 929,143 shares of company stock valued at $222,905,467. 22.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 56.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 40.3% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 16.0% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 61.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

