Arix Bioscience (LON:ARIX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $120.00

Arix Bioscience plc (LON:ARIX) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 120 ($1.59) and last traded at GBX 120 ($1.59), with a volume of 90954 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 123 ($1.63).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 75.64 and a quick ratio of 74.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 137.87. The company has a market cap of £155.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36.

About Arix Bioscience (LON:ARIX)

Arix Bioscience plc is a venture capital firm specializing in all stages of growth, seed stage, preclinical and clinical stage assets, startup, early stage, mid venture, late stage, growth capital investments as well as private and public equity. The firm seeks to invest in biotech companies, novel therapeutics, innovative technologies, medical innovation comprising healthcare and life sciences.

