ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 9,517 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 173% compared to the typical volume of 3,486 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKF. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 450.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000.

NYSEARCA ARKF traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,212,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,480. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $39.28 and a 52 week high of $64.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.27.

