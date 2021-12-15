Arko (ARKO) & Its Rivals Head-To-Head Contrast

Arko (NASDAQ: ARKO) is one of 48 publicly-traded companies in the “Grocery stores” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Arko to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Arko and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arko 0 0 3 1 3.25 Arko Competitors 1108 2628 2676 83 2.27

Arko presently has a consensus price target of $12.67, indicating a potential upside of 49.72%. As a group, “Grocery stores” companies have a potential upside of 21.39%. Given Arko’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Arko is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Arko and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Arko $3.91 billion $13.19 million 52.88 Arko Competitors $23.00 billion $447.11 million 19.25

Arko’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Arko. Arko is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Arko has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arko’s peers have a beta of 0.38, indicating that their average stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Arko and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arko 0.58% 18.22% 1.40% Arko Competitors 1.84% 22.18% 4.75%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.8% of Arko shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.8% of shares of all “Grocery stores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 32.7% of Arko shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of shares of all “Grocery stores” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Arko beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The GPM Petroleum segment supplies fuel to sub-wholesalers and bulk purchasers. The company operates approximately 2,950 locations comprising approximately 1,350 company-operated stores and approximately 1,600 dealer sites. Arko Corp. is based in Richmond, Virginia.

