Armadale Capital (LON:ACP) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.88

Shares of Armadale Capital Plc (LON:ACP) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.88 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 4.31 ($0.06). Armadale Capital shares last traded at GBX 4.40 ($0.06), with a volume of 2,403,725 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £22.92 million and a P/E ratio of -48.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4.74.

About Armadale Capital (LON:ACP)

Armadale Capital Plc, an investment company, focuses on investing in and developing natural resources projects in Africa. Its primary interest is in the Mahenge Liandu Graphite project in Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Watermark Global Plc and changed its name to Armadale Capital Plc in July 2013.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Armadale Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armadale Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.