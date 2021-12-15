Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 98.2% from the November 15th total of 252,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,613,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of AITX stock opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.04.

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Company Profile

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. It focuses on delivering AI driven technologies, paired with multi-use hardware and supported by custom software and cloud services, to intelligently automate and integrate security, concierge and operational tasks.

