Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $349.00.
ASHTY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Friday, September 17th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Ashtead Group to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.
OTCMKTS:ASHTY opened at $324.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.68. Ashtead Group has a twelve month low of $180.15 and a twelve month high of $349.69.
About Ashtead Group
Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment used in lift, power, generate, move, dig, compact, drill, support, scrub, pump, direct, heat, and ventilate. It operates through the following segments: Sunbelt, A-Plant, Sunbelt Canada, and Corporate Items.
