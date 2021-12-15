Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $349.00.

ASHTY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Friday, September 17th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Ashtead Group to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

OTCMKTS:ASHTY opened at $324.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.68. Ashtead Group has a twelve month low of $180.15 and a twelve month high of $349.69.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter. Ashtead Group had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. On average, analysts predict that Ashtead Group will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment used in lift, power, generate, move, dig, compact, drill, support, scrub, pump, direct, heat, and ventilate. It operates through the following segments: Sunbelt, A-Plant, Sunbelt Canada, and Corporate Items.

