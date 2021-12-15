Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) was down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $50.92 and last traded at $52.22. Approximately 8,394 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 247,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.80.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ASPN shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Aerogels currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.30.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.48 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.72 and its 200-day moving average is $42.10.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.10). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 23.80% and a negative return on equity of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $30.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.87 million. As a group, analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Kelley Conte sold 20,000 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $1,120,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Donald R. Young sold 36,103 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $1,922,123.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 106,940 shares of company stock valued at $5,746,092. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,791,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 280,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,384,000 after buying an additional 36,128 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 520,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,570,000 after buying an additional 100,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

Featured Story: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.