Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04), Yahoo Finance reports. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 17.84% and a negative net margin of 14.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

Shares of ASPU stock traded down $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $1.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,842. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.44 and its 200-day moving average is $5.50. Aspen Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.02. The company has a market capitalization of $47.49 million, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 0.70.

In other Aspen Group news, Director Douglas Kass purchased 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $56,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased 51,650 shares of company stock worth $279,176 over the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aspen Group stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) by 193.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,913 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Aspen Group were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ASPU shares. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Aspen Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aspen Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.96.

Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

