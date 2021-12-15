Aspiriant LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Aspiriant LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VYM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 71,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 125.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $109.77 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $88.97 and a twelve month high of $111.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.74.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.