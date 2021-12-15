Aspiriant LLC Sells 365 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Aspiriant LLC decreased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,138 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,646,829 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $16,166,888,000 after acquiring an additional 483,565 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in NIKE by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,268,621 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,553,435,000 after purchasing an additional 217,552 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,423,343 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,146,330,000 after purchasing an additional 399,340 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in NIKE by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,678,912,000 after purchasing an additional 543,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in NIKE by 2.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,411,117 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,299,430,000 after purchasing an additional 238,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE opened at $165.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.44 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.36%.

NKE has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.47.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $1,824,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 247,589 shares of company stock valued at $40,048,835 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

