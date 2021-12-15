Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys New Stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 10,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.12.

In related news, CEO Douglas S. Ingram acquired 25,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,578.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Louise Rodino-Klapac acquired 3,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.33 per share, with a total value of $299,867.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $85.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.30 and a 52-week high of $181.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.23.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $1.26. The business had revenue of $189.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.13 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 86.35% and a negative net margin of 75.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.50) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.