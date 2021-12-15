Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys Shares of 3,896 NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,896 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of NetEase by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NetEase alerts:

NTES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CLSA cut their price target on shares of NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on NetEase from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.88.

Shares of NTES opened at $102.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.56. NetEase, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.97 and a twelve month high of $134.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.89 and a 200-day moving average of $100.47.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $5.07. The company had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.23 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.25%.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.