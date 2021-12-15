Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New $346,000 Investment in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 846 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Generac by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,596,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,078,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,492 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,133,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Generac by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,813,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,998,180,000 after purchasing an additional 213,057 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Generac by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,558,000 after purchasing an additional 199,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Generac by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,258,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,464,000 after purchasing an additional 173,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

In other news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total transaction of $2,484,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,038,100 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Generac from $561.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $513.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $475.62.

NYSE GNRC opened at $341.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 41.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $431.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $418.75. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.41 and a 12-month high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.13 million. Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. Generac’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.