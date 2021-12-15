Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on XEL. KeyCorp raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays upgraded Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.63.

Shares of XEL opened at $67.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.76 and a 200-day moving average of $66.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.23 and a 52 week high of $72.94.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.06%. Xcel Energy’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.67%.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $203,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.