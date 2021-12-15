Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 28,712 Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,712 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LGT Capital Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,615,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 403,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 29,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 62.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 7,036 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on SYRS. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Syros Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $211.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.17 and its 200 day moving average is $4.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $15.65.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 434.32% and a negative return on equity of 77.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

