Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of SpartanNash by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of SpartanNash by 115,955.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 10,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPTN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northcoast Research downgraded SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on SpartanNash from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

SpartanNash stock opened at $24.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $884.58 million, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.43. SpartanNash has a one year low of $16.71 and a one year high of $26.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.93 and a 200 day moving average of $21.48.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 0.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 45.20%.

In other SpartanNash news, Director Frank Gambino sold 6,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $166,148.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

