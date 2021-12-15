AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $143.55 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) will report $143.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for AssetMark Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $142.15 million and the highest estimate coming in at $144.49 million. AssetMark Financial reported sales of $110.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will report full year sales of $530.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $528.87 million to $531.21 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $633.33 million, with estimates ranging from $617.86 million to $650.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AssetMark Financial.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $139.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMK. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet raised shares of AssetMark Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AssetMark Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

NYSE AMK traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.10. 84,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,011. AssetMark Financial has a 52-week low of $21.83 and a 52-week high of $29.54. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 870.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

In other news, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 27,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $783,353.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMK. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,463,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,256,000. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,698,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in AssetMark Financial by 79.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 709,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,780,000 after buying an additional 314,024 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in AssetMark Financial by 1,886.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 214,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after buying an additional 204,107 shares during the period. 25.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

