Associated British Foods plc (ASBFY) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.4151 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $0.09.

ASBFY traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $25.84. 74,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,715. Associated British Foods has a twelve month low of $23.80 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.94.

Several research firms recently commented on ASBFY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Associated British Foods from 2,900.00 to 2,700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Associated British Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,367.50.

Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.

