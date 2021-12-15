Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,594 ($34.28).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($35.68) target price on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($34.36) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,200 ($29.07) to GBX 2,300 ($30.40) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,650 ($35.02) to GBX 2,470 ($32.64) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

Shares of ABF stock traded down GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 1,946.50 ($25.72). The stock had a trading volume of 1,043,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,631. Associated British Foods has a one year low of GBX 1,719 ($22.72) and a one year high of GBX 2,796.19 ($36.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,897.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,045.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 34.30 ($0.45) per share. This is a boost from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $6.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. Associated British Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.10%.

In other news, insider George G. Weston sold 23,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,909 ($25.23), for a total transaction of £456,193.73 ($602,872.64).

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.