Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Short Interest Update

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a decline of 60.5% from the November 15th total of 46,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of Associated British Foods stock opened at $25.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.94. Associated British Foods has a 52 week low of $23.80 and a 52 week high of $35.00.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.4151 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 1.89%.
Associated British Foods Company Profile
Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.
