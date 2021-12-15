AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AstroNova, Inc. provides data visualization technologies. The company designs, manufactures, distributes and services products which acquire, store, analyze and present data in multiple formats. The Product Identification segment offers hardware and software products and associated consumables. Test and Measurement segment includes suite of products and services which acquire and record electronic signal data from local and networked sensors. Its brand includes QuickLabel(R). AstroNova, Inc., formerly known as Astro-Med, Inc., is based in WEST WARWICK, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of AstroNova from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

AstroNova stock opened at $13.98 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.72. The company has a market capitalization of $101.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.82. AstroNova has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.63.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). AstroNova had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 3.23%. Equities analysts expect that AstroNova will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AstroNova by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstroNova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AstroNova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AstroNova by 110,050.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 15,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AstroNova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 48.37% of the company’s stock.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

