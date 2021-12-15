Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Shares Bought by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 110,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,300 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Aterian were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Aterian during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Aterian during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Aterian during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Aterian during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Aterian during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 30.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur, Llc acquired 1,468,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.71 per share, for a total transaction of $11,323,677.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ATER shares. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Aterian from $5.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Aterian in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Aterian from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Aterian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Aterian stock opened at $4.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $244.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.57. Aterian, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $48.99.

Aterian Profile

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

