Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Shares Gap Down to $58.96

Shares of Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $58.96, but opened at $56.88. Atlanticus shares last traded at $56.88, with a volume of 103 shares traded.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ATLC shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlanticus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. B. Riley increased their target price on Atlanticus from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlanticus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Get Atlanticus alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.70. The firm has a market cap of $886.77 million, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.44.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The credit services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $203.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.32 million. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 95.81% and a net margin of 22.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas G. Rosencrants sold 14,720 shares of Atlanticus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $949,292.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mack F. Mattingly sold 5,812 shares of Atlanticus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $319,718.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,812 shares of company stock valued at $1,288,692. Corporate insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Atlanticus by 45.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 539 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 1.7% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,305 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 15.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 209.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 575.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. 15.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlanticus Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments; and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.