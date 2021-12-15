Atlas Protocol (ATP) Trading Down 39.9% Over Last 7 Days

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 15th. Atlas Protocol has a total market cap of $1.07 million and $236,853.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atlas Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded down 39.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00053021 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,735.18 or 0.07880802 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.30 or 0.00076596 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,359.74 or 0.99923522 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00051664 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002545 BTC.

About Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol was first traded on November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

