AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Position Reduced by Aegon Asset Management UK PLC

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC trimmed its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,792,229 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $48,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $453,000. Camden National Bank bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management bought a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 66,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 17,582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of T stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.26. The stock had a trading volume of 592,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,635,305. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.94 billion, a PE ratio of 185.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.91. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.34%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 1,733.48%.

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp raised shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.36.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

