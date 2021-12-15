August J. Troendle Sells 14,994 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO August J. Troendle sold 14,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total transaction of $3,180,677.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of MEDP opened at $202.50 on Wednesday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.74 and a 12 month high of $231.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84 and a beta of 1.32.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. Medpace had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The business had revenue of $295.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medpace by 67.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Medpace during the third quarter worth $43,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Medpace in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medpace by 126.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Medpace in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

