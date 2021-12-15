Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) Short Interest Down 81.0% in November

Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a drop of 81.0% from the November 15th total of 59,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,430,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AUNFF opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.59. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Aurcana Silver has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $0.99.
Aurcana Silver Company Profile
