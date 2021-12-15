Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) will announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.35). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $14.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.70 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.22% and a negative net margin of 215.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on AUPH shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Bloom Burton began coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.83.

AUPH stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.65. 19,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,324,238. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.42. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $33.97.

In related news, insider Neil Solomons sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total value of $1,423,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Bindert Huizinga sold 32,500 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $779,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,841,625 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUPH. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 93,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 226,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 31,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. 38.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

