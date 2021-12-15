Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.00

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$7.00 and last traded at C$7.05, with a volume of 886283 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.53.

ACB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$7.00 target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. CIBC raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$6.50 to C$9.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$7.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.59.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.09. The stock has a market cap of C$1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.35.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported C($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.27) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$54.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$56.62 million. On average, analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -0.5226978 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile (TSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

