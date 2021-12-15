Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR) shares rose 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.56 and last traded at $12.38. Approximately 10,556 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,558,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.06.

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $13.00 to $14.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile (NASDAQ:AUR)

Reinvent Technology Partners Y entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Aurora Innovation Inc

