Aurox Hits Market Capitalization of $74.40 Million (URUS)

Aurox (CURRENCY:URUS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. Aurox has a market cap of $74.40 million and $756,900.00 worth of Aurox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aurox coin can currently be purchased for approximately $142.54 or 0.00301597 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Aurox has traded 21.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00037808 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.10 or 0.00199099 BTC.

Aurox Profile

URUS is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2021. Aurox’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 521,929 coins. Aurox’s official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Buying and Selling Aurox

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aurox using one of the exchanges listed above.

