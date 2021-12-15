Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $225.57.

ADP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.63, for a total transaction of $8,212,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $168,551.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,513 shares of company stock worth $15,972,182. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth about $30,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $229.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $159.31 and a one year high of $241.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $225.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.74.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Read More: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.